ZooMontana grizzly bear vault image

FLATHEAD NAT’L FOREST - Visitors to the Van Lake Campground in the Swan Lake Ranger District are asked to be on high alert as a bear has been seen shaking trailers looking for food.

The Forest Service says the grizzly bear consumed unsecured dog food in the campground.

Bear-resistant storage boxes are available for visitors to use.

Other attractants include:

  • All human food, including canned goods and beverages. Burn all scraps off the grill if leaving it unattended.
  • All toiletries, including toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, and deodorant.
  • All garbage.
  • Wildlife carcasses, birds, fish, or other animal parts.
  • All pet and livestock food (except baled or cubed hay without additives).

