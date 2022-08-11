FLATHEAD NAT’L FOREST - Visitors to the Van Lake Campground in the Swan Lake Ranger District are asked to be on high alert as a bear has been seen shaking trailers looking for food.

The Forest Service says the grizzly bear consumed unsecured dog food in the campground.

Bear-resistant storage boxes are available for visitors to use.

Other attractants include:

All human food, including canned goods and beverages. Burn all scraps off the grill if leaving it unattended.

All toiletries, including toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, and deodorant.

All garbage.

Wildlife carcasses, birds, fish, or other animal parts.

All pet and livestock food (except baled or cubed hay without additives).