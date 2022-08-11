FLATHEAD NAT’L FOREST - Visitors to the Van Lake Campground in the Swan Lake Ranger District are asked to be on high alert as a bear has been seen shaking trailers looking for food.
The Forest Service says the grizzly bear consumed unsecured dog food in the campground.
Bear-resistant storage boxes are available for visitors to use.
Other attractants include:
- All human food, including canned goods and beverages. Burn all scraps off the grill if leaving it unattended.
- All toiletries, including toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, and deodorant.
- All garbage.
- Wildlife carcasses, birds, fish, or other animal parts.
- All pet and livestock food (except baled or cubed hay without additives).
