POLSON, Mont. - Two Falling Modules are at work on the Boulder 2700 fire, removing dead trees along Highway 35.
Traditional fallers are working to cut from the base of the tree, while arborist fallers climb the trees to attach a rope which guides the tree as it falls.
Cutting hazardous trees can be very dangerous work, the people working on this project are highly skilled in this.
CSKT Division of Fire wrote on their facebook page saying this kind of maintenance is imporant because in the years after a wild fire tree roots can become shallow and vegetation around the tree can be burned. All of these factors contribute to a tree's foundation weakening. This makes it easy for a tree, living or dead, to fall over.
CSKT Division of fire added that residents in the area should not try to remove burned trees before consulting the specialists.