High avalanche warning in effect in Flathead area

Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has upgraded a Backcountry Avalanche Watch... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH. * WHERE...Flathead Range, Whitefish Range, and Swan Range. * WHEN...Effective immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT ...The Forest Service Flathead Avalanche Center Kalispell MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to HIGH today. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. * WHERE...On and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas). * WHEN...In effect until 6:30 AM MST to Tuesday 6:30 AM MST. * IMPACTS...Heavy, dense snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing. Travel in and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and entrain wet snow at lower elevations as more rain and snow fall. Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&