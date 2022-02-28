High avalanche warning in effect in Flathead area

The following is a release from the U.S. Forest Service Department of Agriculture:
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead Avalanche Center in Hungry Horse has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING for the following areas:
NWS Missoula MT - MTC 029 (Flathead County)...MTC 047 (Lake County)...MTC 053 (Lincoln County)
* WHAT...The avalanche danger will rise to HIGH today. Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist.
* WHERE...On and below steep slopes at all elevations in the Whitefish Range, Swan Range, Flathead Range, and parts of Glacier National Park (the Lake McDonald, Stevens Canyon, and Marias Pass areas).
* WHEN...In effect from Mon 06:30 MST to Tue 06:30 MST.
* IMPACTS...Heavy, dense snow, blowing snow, and rain on snow may overload the snow surface and buried weak layers resulting in widespread areas of unstable snow and natural avalanches.
* PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are developing. Traveling in and below avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and entrain wet snow at lower elevations as more rain and snow fall.
Consult http://www.flatheadavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.