RONAN - The Ronan Police Department is asking for the community's help for information involving spray paint on multiple homes and a business in Ronan occurring Thursday morning.
Ronan Police Department posted to Facebook writing a person reportedly spray painted onto the homes and business near Round Butte Road and 11th Ave. NW.
Anyone with information or footage is asked to reach Ronan Police Corporal Corey White by direct messaging RPD's Facebook, emailing rpd2@cityofronan.org or calling 406-676-0223.