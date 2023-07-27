Police lights - Vault photo

EUREKA, Mont. - An alleged homicide-suicide is under investigation following the discovery of two men dead at the scene of a reported shooting near Eureka Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Rexford Bench boat launch around 3:15 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said in a release officers found out two men, who were loading boats at the boat ramp, got into a verbal dispute.

One man, identified as Eric Newman, 40 from Bend, Oregon, got back into his vehicle when the other man, identified as Christopher Foster, 51 from Kalispell Montana, pulled a handgun and shot Newman, LCSO said in the release.

LCSO said in the release Foster went back to the parking area and was discovered with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

