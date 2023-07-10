The following is a press release from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
As of 07/10/2023 at 0735 hours no new news on the escapee Chadwick Shane Mobley. He is still at large.
The following is a press release from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
As of tonight 07/09/2023 at 2219 hours there is no new information to share. Chadwick Shane Mobley is still at large. PLEASE BE ON THE LOOKOUT! Not for lack of looking on law enforcements part. All calls and possible tips are being checked on as efficiently and quickly as possible. Together, if he is in Sanders County with the Communities help we will catch him. If he isn’t here in Sanders County (which is unknown at this time) his days are numbered either way he will be caught.
We need you all to be our eyes and ears for we can’t be everywhere. Thank you in advance for your help. Keep it up!
The following is a press release from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
The man is still NOT in custody. Should we get word he is we will post here as soon as possible. Keep in mind it takes some time but we will do our best. In these situations there are a lot of moving parts and it can’t be done immediately. Please know that Deputies and other Officers from various agencies are out looking still. In these situations sometimes these people find a place to hunker down (hideout) until dark and start moving again.
Surely there are other things that could be added to this list however, this gets the message out there. If it can be locked up lock it up.
The following is a press release from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
We are asking anyone in the vicinity of Plains Town Pump and surrounding areas, please check your ring cameras, security cameras, at your businesses and your residences. Between about 0930-1130 am. We are looking for any information that would give us a direction of travel or anything about Chadwick Shane Mobley’s escape.
Please contact the Sanders County Sheriff Office Deputy Timothy Kelly at 406-827-3584 ext. 3 or email Deputy Kelly directly with the footage or information directly to tkelly@co.sanders.mt.us
The following is a press release from the Sanders County Sheriff's Office:
UPDATED INFORMATION!!!! The transport was being conducted by a contracted transport company from Lincoln County to another destination not by any Lincoln County Sheriff Office Staff! The transport was set up by the U.S. Marshals.
Please lock your homes, garages and vehicles and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
Mobley was wearing camo pants, light colored shirt and black boots when he ran. Mobley is approximately 6'0 tall and weighs 150lbs.
Mobley is dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him call 911.
The following is a Facebook post by the Plains Police Department:
PLAINS, Mont. - At this time, there is an incident taking place in the Plains area.
Please be advised that Chadwick Shane Mobley has escaped the custody of his transport at Plains Town Pump and is still on the run. Mobley was able to remove his handcuffs as well as ankle shackles and run.
Deputies and officers have been actively searching for Mobley since his escape but have been unsuccessful in locating Mobley so far.
Please lock your homes, garages and vehicles and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.
Mobley was wearing camo pants, light colored shirt and black boots when he ran. Mobley is approximately 6'0 tall and weighs 150lbs.
Mobley is dangerous and should not be approached, if you see him call 911.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.