HOT SPRINGS, Mont. - Hot Springs Police are warning of potential gas thefts in the future.
While they say there have not been any reports of fuel thefts they do say it is “very possible.”
Police are advising residents to consider purchasing and installing locking gas caps for their vehicles and to keep valuables, home and vehicle locked.
“All of us are beginning to feel the full financial effect of rising gas prices. With this current trend, it doesn't appear that the rise in cost will be coming to an end soon. Unfortunately, there are some people within our community and surrounding areas who will resort to alternative means to obtain gas due to its high cost.”
