How wildlife manages hot Montana summers to prevent heat exhaustion

WEST GLACIER, Mont. - Glacier National Park is explaining what wildlife does to curtail heat exhaustion during hot summer days in Montana.
GNP said in a Facebook post:
"Do Glacier's wildlife know how to avoid heat stress? Totes Magoats!
Lying on a snow patch helps wildlife slow their breathing and conserve energy. The increased frequency of hot summer days shrinks snow patches earlier and may lead to more significant stress on the park’s cold-adapted goats. Researchers and citizen scientists monitor mountain goat populations to understand habitat use, population densities throughout the park and trends over time.
Humans can take a page from the goats' notes and minimize heat stress by drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sunlight, reducing exertion, and lounging in snow patches (when available). Be safe and stay cool!
Image: Five Mountain Goats of varying size lounge on a white snow patch along a rocky slope."
