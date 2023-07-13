POLEBRIDGE, Mont. - Human remains were reportedly found in the wilderness north of Polebridge, near Tepee Lake.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office reports the remains were found on July 12 and were taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for autopsy.
At this time, the identity cannot be confirmed.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks assisted in the investigation and confirmed scavenging by a bear after the victim was deceased.
After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FWP will take no further action regarding the bear, according to the sheriff’s office.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
