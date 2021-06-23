POLSON, Mont. - A human skull was found in Flathead Lake Wednesday.
Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell, said Lake County 9-1-1 took a report Wednesday at 1:30 pm by operators of a gill netting boat who located the skull inside their net while pulling it in.
Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office went to the scene and secured the skull for examination by the Montana Forensic Science lab.
Sheriff Bell says these are all the details present at this time, and that updates will be given when they are available.