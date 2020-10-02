UPDATE: 12:20 p.m.
MHP says a school bus was rear-ended by a pick-up truck in the northbound lane of Highway 93 South, north of Happy Valley. The bus stopped for another bus that was in the southbound lane with blinking lights on and the stop bar extended, because there was no median divider.
The driver of the pick-up truck died due to injuries. The bus that was hit had no children onboard, according to MHP.
WHITEFISH - A crash involving two vehicles killed a man in Whitefish Thursday morning.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says in a release the collision happened in the northbound lane on Highway 93 South at mile-marker 124 at approximately 7:46 a.m.
Emergency medical services took the driver out of the pickup truck and brought him to Kalispell Regional Medical Center. FCSO writes the man eventually passed away due to injuries, and identified him as Theron Jensen, 48, of Bigfork.
Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.