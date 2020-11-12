Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT, 18 MONTH OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE, TAKEN BY NON CUSTODIAL MOTHER LYNETTE AMERICAN HORSE, UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL, NO KNOWN VEHICLE. ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MELISSA KILLSNIGHT PLEASE CALL NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 406-477-6288 OR 9 1 1.

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * WHAT...WAVES 1 TO 3 FEET WITH SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH EXPECTED ON FLATHEAD LAKE. * WHERE...FLATHEAD/MISSION VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&