Illegal trash dump site under investigation in Kootenai National Forest

LIBBY, Mont. - Forest law enforcement are investigating an illegal trash dumping site in the Kootenai National Forest.
KNF Libby Ranger District posted to Facebook Thursday someone brought the trash dumping site to their awareness, and the Forest Law Enforcement & Investigation is investigating.
KNF said there was an abandoned couch found up the Fisher River earlier this month.
"Please let’s keep our national forests trash free so all may enjoy and recreate without the eyesore of trash and litter everywhere," KNF wrote in the post.