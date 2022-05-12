Vault police light image

LIBBY, Mont. - Residents in the Libby and Pipe Creek area may see multiple first responders Thursday night as they perform incident training.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office reports training will involve David Thompson Search and Rescue, Libby Volunteer Ambulance and Libby Volunteer Fire Department.

Training will start around 6:30 pm and is expected to last several hours.

Emergency vehicles from participating agencies will be traveling to and from the training.

According to the sheriff’s office, the training is to practice interagency response to a large-scale incident.

