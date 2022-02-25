LAKE COUNTY, Mont. - An inmate at the Lake County Detention Center was injured while he and two other inmates were damaging a bunk in a cell block.
Lake County Sheriff, Donald R. Bell, says the damage was done on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 7:00 pm.
The inmate who was injured sustained a minor cut to his head and was taken to the hospital by detention staff to staple the injury.
Sheriff Bell identified the inmates responsible for the damage as 37-year-old, Marcus Azure, of Ronan, 30-year-old, Joseph Couture, of Ronan, and 32-year-old, Donald Mcleod, of Ronan.
All three have been cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief by Flathead Tribal Police and remain in the Lake County Jail on their current criminal cases.
