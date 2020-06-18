KOOTENAI NTL. FOREST- A public toilet at the Sunday Falls Trailhead was vandalized and rendered unusable according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The U.S. Forest Service - Kootenai National Forest posted to their social media that the public toilet at the Sunday Falls Trailhead was recently vandalized, and the interior and exterior of the building were substantially damaged by multiple gunshots.
If you have any information about the incident, you are asked to contact the Eureka Ranger Station at 406-296-2536.