CRESTON - An investigation is ongoing for an officer-involved incident on Highway 35.
On Jan. 25 at 7:00 pm, a Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper made a traffic stop in the area of Highway 35 and Turtle Mountain Road.
According to MHP, upon contact, the trooper identified the driver had a weapon, and during the incident, the driver discharged a firearm and sustained injuries to the head.
Responding law enforcement, medical personnel and ALERT responded and transported the man to Kalispell Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
As of a release from MHP Wednesday morning, an investigation has shown the trooper deployed a taser, but did not fire his service weapon.
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is handling the officer-involved incident investigation.
Officer Involved Incident: At 1900 hours on Monday, January 25th, 2021, Montana Highway Patrol made a traffic stop in...Posted by Montana Highway Patrol on Wednesday, January 27, 2021