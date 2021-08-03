'It's just been physically and emotionally draining'; Polson residents share experiences being evacuated

MISSOULA -- Firefighters are still working to get the Boulder 2700 fire contained, but some Finley Point Residents got good news on Tuesday.
Hundreds of residents South of Mahood Lane off of Highway 35 were able to go back home after being evacuated Saturday.
Over 300 cars lined up on the Highway, after officials gave them the go-ahead to return home.”
Camille Cromwell and her partner Brad Alt own a vacation home on Finley Point.
Cromwell said they were throwing a birthday party for about 40 guests, when they were forced to evacuate on Saturday.
"I wasn't even really worried about the fire on our house at that point, I was just more concerned about getting our family and friends out," Cromwell said.
Cromwell's partner, Brad Alt is a firefighter who works in California and he's fought many fires.
But he said he's never been on the other side of it until this weekend.
"Caring for all the people was the biggest concern for us. Trying to figure out where we were gonna put everybody. So, big props to Red Cross for stepping up. We've never been there on the side where we actually get taken care of, which was amazing," Alt said.
While Cromwell and Alt got to return to their home on Tuesday, other residents like John Maussherdt are still waiting anxiously.
“It’s hard to put in words, just the uncertainty, you know. At this point I know that our house is okay, but even with that it’s very traumatic kind of being homeless and not knowing what you’re going to come back to and there’s just an awful lot of uncertainty," Maussherdt said.
He said his home is near mile marker 8 and most of the damage from the fire is near mile marker 9.
While his home is safe right now, he knows that's not the case for many others.
"We're just away from our home right now, but a number of people are going to be homeless out of this and it's just been physically and emotionally draining over the past several days," he said.
While no one wants to go through a situation like this, Mausshardt, Alt and Cromwell said the Red Cross and the entire Polson community have been incredibly helpful, and they’re grateful to everyone who’s helping them out.