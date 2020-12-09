KALISPELL- Joe Russell has been named as the next Chief Health Officer for Flathead County.
The Flathead City-County Health Department says Russell is available immediately to take this role and will begin work the week of December 14.
According to the health department, Russell joined the Department as a Registered Sanitarian in 1987, was promoted to the environmental health Division Director in 1990, and worked as the Deputy Health Officer in 1997 before serving as the Health Officer for the Department from 1998 to 2017.
Russell earned a BA, Biology with a minor in Chemistry at Carroll College, and later earned a Master of Public Health at the University of Washington. For more than ten years, he has been an Adjunct Instructor at the University of Tennessee and Louisiana State University.
The Board selected Joe Russell for his previous experience with addressing serious diseases such as the H1N1 influenza and measles. He is also recognized for his work helping to develop a county-wide Emergency Medical System (EMS) in the Flathead.
You can read the full release announcing the Flathead City-County Health Department’s decision to select Joe Russell as their next Chief Health Officer for Flathead County here.