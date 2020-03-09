Jordana Hubble "steers" her way to communicating

HOUSTON, TEXAS - ABC FOX Montana has new information to share on one our favorite Flathead Valley youngsters.
Jordana Hubble is "steering" her way to communicating.
Her mother, Vo, posted a video to Facebook on Monday, as Jordana continues to make *major* improvements to strengthen her mind and her muscles.
In the video, she is wheeled up to the steering wheel of a playground car at a coma emergence center in Houston, Texas.
She was admitted there in January after she was hit by a car while getting off the school bus last November.
She suffered severe head trauma and was put in a coma.
Vo says that Jordana is still not talking, but she is working well with her therapists to develop other ways to communicate.
In the meantime, Vo says that she continues to smile.