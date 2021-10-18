Just Where is Nicole Waller? Part 2

FAIRVIEW - It's a cold case that after more than eight years still haunts the family of one Northwestern Montana woman and hangs over the 47-year career of one Eastern Montana law enforcement officer.
Just where is Nicole Waller of Kalispell?
On February 14, 2013, the 31-year-old mother of three vanished from the town of Fairview.
She had been visiting her boyfriend, Cody Johnston.
And it didn't take long before this missing person's case turned into murder investigation, with Johnston being arrested and convicted for Nicole's death.
And while he maintains his innocence in prison today, family and friends believe he holds the answer to Nicole's whereabouts.
"I think that if we had her body and we could have a proper good-bye, then it wouldn't be so hard," said Carmen Keibler, Nicole's older sister. "But there’s still that unknown. Would Cody actually confess and say, ‘Yes, this is what happened. You guys are absolutely right. We got into it. And it was an accident?’"
So how were law enforcement able to arrest and convict Johnston, while there's still no trace of Nicole?
And what are they doing today to find her body?
Angela Marshall opens the case files for Part Two of this podcast series, "Just Where is Nicole Waller?"
And you can get it here, or wherever you download your podcasts.