KALICO Art Center looking for artists to paint murals on trail tunnels

KALISPELL - The KALICO Art Center is looking to hire artists to design four murals on the entrances of two pedestrian tunnels located on Kalispell's trail system.
KALICO said in a release they will pick four artists and award them $1,800 to complete the murals. KALICO added they will supply them with five paint colors and basic tools.
The application deadline is March 17 and artists will find out their application status April 1. Accepted applicants will need to send in their completed color rendering by April 15. KALICO will publicly announce winners towards the beginning of May.
The mural painting project is expected to take place July 21 through July 28, depending on weather.
The mural project was made possible by funding from local businesses and community members.