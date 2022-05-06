4th grader, Atikiss drew a picture that was chosen as a national winner from among hundreds of submissions and he said all kids should be aware of the dangers online.

"Well, I think it's pretty important because they like they can like rob you or steal money from you."

Whether it's a free iPhone or Walmart gift card, we've all run into scams online, but Atikiss is already one step ahead of the cyber criminals.

"If you're in a struggling position and like you get like scammers or something tryna take your money after a hard time, they would try to take your money but you don't want that to happen if you're in a struggling position," Atikiss said.

Out of over 250 submissions from across the country, Atikiss was one of only 13 students that one.