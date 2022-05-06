MISSOULA -- A student at Lillian Peterson Elementary School in Kalispell is getting national recognition for a poster he created that highlights the dangers kids face online.
It's part of the Center for Internet Security's Poster Contest that aims to raise awareness around cyber security issues facing kids.
4th grader, Atikiss drew a picture that was chosen as a national winner from among hundreds of submissions and he said all kids should be aware of the dangers online.
"Well, I think it's pretty important because they like they can like rob you or steal money from you."
Whether it's a free iPhone or Walmart gift card, we've all run into scams online, but Atikiss is already one step ahead of the cyber criminals.
"If you're in a struggling position and like you get like scammers or something tryna take your money after a hard time, they would try to take your money but you don't want that to happen if you're in a struggling position," Atikiss said.
Out of over 250 submissions from across the country, Atikiss was one of only 13 students that one.
He submitted his artwork in the contest as an assignment for his technology class. His teacher, Carrie Smith, said it's important for kids to know about the dangers of being online.
"My mom's dad has a bunch of bees so they kind of hurt when you get stung. It's kind of like the bad people on the internet don't like when they get rejected," he said.
"You're not always going to be there to monitor them. As a teacher I'm not always there, as a parent you're not always there, so teaching the kids what's expected, what to do, because everybody goes on websites, they're not comfortable with," Smith said.
His drawing reads "None of your Bizzznis" with four bees labeled password, address, school and name. He said those are all pieces of personal information you don't want to give to strangers, and the reason he used bees as an illustration is fascinating.
His artwork will be made into a poster and featured in the Center for Internet Security's 2023 calendar.
