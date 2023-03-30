Kalispell Easter egg hunt at Lone Pine National Park

KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks invites families to Lone Pine State Park on Saturday, April 8 for an Easter-themed outdoor event.
The annual Easter egg hunt at the state park near Kalispell is a favorite family friendly event. Participants will meet at the park's picnic shelter which will be followed by a short 30-minute loop to search for Easter eggs.
The hunt will be broken up into four sessions starting at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m., and will include other activities after.
Families should come prepared with an Easter basket or bag for their child/children to collect their eggs in.
Cost is $4 per participant. The $8 park entry fee still applies for non-resident vehicles
Advance registration is required online through the following link.
