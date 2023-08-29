Kalispell, Mont. - A Kalispell man with a prior felony conviction admitted to giving a gun to the shooter in a fatal shooting in September 2020.

33-year-old Kyle Kenneth Smith pleaded guilty to prohibited person in possession of a firearm, according to a release by the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana, citing U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

The government alleged in court documents that on September 10, 2020, a shooting occurred in Kalispell that resulted in the death of an individual.

Smith admitted later that he had directly handed the 9mm pistol to the shooter minutes before the shooter used it in the event. Smith was prohibited from possessing firearms prior to this event due to a previous felony conviction for criminal endangerment.

He is facing a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, with three years of supervised release.

A sentencing date was set for January 3, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen, and Smith was detained pending further proceedings.

"This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone," the release by Clair Johnson Howard said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott is prosecuting the case, and the FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, Kalispell Police Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Great Falls Police Department have conducted the investigation.