Kalispell Fire Department faces more frequent closures, expect longer wait times

KALISPELL, Mont. - As the state continues to fight a recent worker shortage, the Kalispell Fire Department is having to close its doors more often.
Throughout the last year and a half, Fire Station No. 62 has had to close some days due to inadequate staffing. However, in the last two weeks, these closures have picked up after the department lost two key leaders.
Both the department's chief and a captain retired. The department also lost its assistant chief within the last year.
The next chief doesn't start until July, and a new assistant chief won't be hired until after that, so the new chief can be a part of the process.
That leaves three key leadership roles unfilled leading to the station closing more frequently.
Don Thibert, president of the Kalispell Firefighters Union, said this wouldn't happen if the city added just a few more positions to the department.
"When a vacancy happens, then it just creates more overtime to fill," Thibert said. "With just being slightly above that minimum level when one person leaves due to retirement or sick leave, it's much easier to fill that role because it doesn't create so much overtime and the ability for guys to come in and help out is much higher."
A full shift usually has nine people. However, the department only needs six in order to keep both stations open, but with that number, when responders are on a medic call in the ambulance, a single station isn't able to respond to a fire call at the same time.
That leaves folks waiting longer for an emergency response.
When Station 62 is closed, the nearest station is Station 61 on the south side of town, 3.2 miles or about 10 minutes away.
However, response times can vary depending on a person's location, like if they're on the north side of town, longer wait times are expected, the amount of traffic during different times of day and who exactly is responding to the call.
"The unfortunate scenario is, we're going to have to rely on mutual aid, so outside agencies to respond, which are further away as well," Thibert said. "And they have their own calls to handle, so there's a chance you could be waiting."
The Kalispell Fire Department receives mutual aid from Evergreen and Smith Valley.
The firefighter said these closures can continue to be expected throughout the summer.
However, the department hired two new firefighters. They're going through training right now and it's uncertain when they'll be able to work independently.
Doug Russell, Kalispell city manager, added the city plans to apply for a grant in order to be able to hire two more people.