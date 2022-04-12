Kalispell Fire Department reaches full staffing, plans for future recruiting changes

KALISPELL, Mont. - Staffing shortages caused the Kalispell Fire Department to close or reduce services during recent summers. As the busy season approaches, things are looking up.

The Kalispell Fire Department is now fully staffed with 32 firefighters.

According to Fire Chief Dan Pearce, the department's hired seven new people over the last year and a half, creating a full roster for the first time in about a decade.

In 2018, the Center for Public Safety Management reviewed Kalispell Emergency Medical Services and reported the department needed 32 people to fully cover services.

In response, the City of Kalispell added three new positions to the department since January 2021.

Pearce explained how big of a deal it is to be fully staffed as the Kalispell population grows.

“It’s very important because it keeps our response times more manageable," Pearce said. "It keeps more resources available for larger events or a lot of times we will get multiple ambulance calls at the same time. We’re able to cover a lot more of our calls, so it’s very important.”

He added they now don't have to as heavily rely on their mutual aid partners, like Evergreen, West Valley, Smith Valley and South Kalispell, saving them from burnout.

Looking towards the future, as Kalispell grows, so do emergency calls.

The 2018 study reported 3,400 calls each year. The chief is now reporting nearly 4,400 calls each year.

The department is receiving another study from the Center for Public Safety Management this year. Pearce said with the increase in call volume, it's likely more staffing will be needed after this report.

Reflecting on their recent hires, the pandemic provided a unique opportunity to recruit experienced firefighters looking for a change of pace, he explained.

These new hires brought with them more certifications, so they were able to go through the academy quicker.

Looking ahead, that won't continue to be the case.

“We feel we took advantage of a window, as far as being able to get these guys, but as fast as Kalispell is growing and the cost of real estate, I think it’s going to be real tough again in the future to be able to recruit folks from out of the area," Pearce said.

Starting salary at the department is $55,000.

The chief said he's lost candidates because of the lack of available housing, so the department is changing how it recruits.

The chief and assistant chief are focusing on recruiting locally through paramedic programs and college courses to attract people already living in the area to pursue a career in fire.

The new report from the Center for Public Safety Management won't be released until 2023, so in the meantime, Pearce said they're working to remain fully staffed and keep stations open.