Kalispell Fire Department to add two new firefighters

KALISPELL, Mont. - Over the summer months, the Kalispell Fire Department has had to close or reduce services more frequently due to short staffing. Now, it sounds like these closures will happen less often.
The Kalispell City Council approved a request to add two more firefighters in this upcoming year's budget.
This will make it easier to get people to fill in when someone calls out sick or gets injured.
Earlier this summer, Kalispell firefighter Don Thibert shared how the department was working with the bare minimum. When people called out, it was hard to get back up with firefighters either accruing too much overtime or just being burnt out.
On top of the two new positions, a new fire chief started in July and an assistant fire chief is scheduled to start in September.
Thibert shared how this all really adds up.
"It feels good," he said. "It's unfortunate we got to the point where we were, but I feel like things are changing and improving, so we'll kind of see how it goes."
How much longer can the Kalispell community expect closures or reduced services?
Thibert said it's hard to say because you don't know when people are going to call out and the new hires will have to go through training which can take up to about four months.
Looking ahead, the firefighter said these added positions are a step in the right direction, but the conversation isn't over. As Kalispell continues to grow, the department and city need to plan on what coverage will look like.
However, again, it's a step in the right direction.
Applications for the new firefighter positions close September 27. For more information, click here.