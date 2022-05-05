KALISPELL, Mont. - 24-year-old Kalispell resident, Madelyn Mishleau is calling for stricter DUI laws after surviving a hit-and-run accident while walking her dog on April 25.

Mishleau was put in intensive care and has been in the hospital for over a week and a half. She's expected to make a full recovery, but her support dog of eight years, Silver, tragically died that night.

The hit-and-run left Madelyn with a broken femur, neck and wrist bone, as well as a lacerated liver, kidney, punctured lung and a concussion.

"I'm fortunate to have walked away, but I wonder, tomorrow, who's not going to be so fortunate to walk away?" Mishleau said.

She said her dog was tugging on his leash, which caused her to look back.

"I see this car that was coming down the road, and then all the sudden the wheels started to turn towards me and I thought, 'Oh my God, he's going to hit me,'" she said.

That's when she ran down into a ditch, but the car followed in her tracks, hitting her and her dog.

Ironically, Madelyn and her family own a drug and alcohol addiction treatment center.

But her and her mom, Katheryn Kingley, said there needs to be stricter DUI laws.

"It's getting to be more prevalent and it's not going to stop. And so, I think that more than building awareness, is actually making change at this point and advocating at a legislative level," Kingley said.

Madelyn agreed.

"You think it could never be you or your family. You think it could never happen. It just seems like such a small chance. But when it actually does happen and it impacts you personally, you begin to understand the rules need to be stronger. They need to be tougher," Mishleau said.

Court documents state the alleged driver, 21-year-old Gunner Sweem, fled the scene, but returned nearly a half hour later with watery and bloodshot eyes, struggling to stand up.

Sweem was charged with Negligent Vehicular Assault, a felony with up to 10 years in the Montana State Prison and/or a maximum fine of $10,000. He was also charged with Obstructing a Peace Officer or Other Public Servant, a misdemeanor with up to six months in county jail and/or up to a $500 fine.

On Thursday, he pled not guilty in Flathead County District Court. His next court hearing is set for November 11, 2022.

But despite everything Madelyn's gone through and the long road ahead, she hasn't lost her sense of humor.

"You can either laugh about it or cry about it, but either way you have to go through it," she laughed.

There's a Go-Fund-Me page set up to help cover some of Madelyn's medical bills, which could be around $300K to $400K. As of Thursday, they raised over $6,000.

You can click here to donate.