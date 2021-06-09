KALISPELL, Mont. - Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a person at gunpoint in Kalispell Tuesday.
According to a release from the Kalispell Police Department, the suspect approached the victim in a parking lot located 200 block of Second Avenue E around 4:30 p.m., pointed a gun at them and ordered them to hand over their car keys.
The victim told bystanders to call 9-1-1.
The suspect left the scene on foot, according to KPD.
Robert Hanna, 18, was located and arrested.
He is charged with assault with a weapon and robbery and is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Williams at (406)758-7795.