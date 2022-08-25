COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A Kalispell man has been arrested after an argument he was a part of escalated and shots were fired Wednesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a residence on Jellison Rd. for a reported disturbance with shots fired Wednesday around 11:45 pm.

Two men were detained and questioned when deputies arrived.

The incident reportedly began after a verbal argument between the men escalated into an alleged assault with a pipe and shots being fired as one of the men tried to flee on a forklift.

Witnesses reported hearing the shots.

John Charles Jellison, 60, of Kalispell was arrested for assault with a weapon and is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center for these pending charges.