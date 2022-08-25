Vault police light image

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - A Kalispell man has been arrested after an argument he was a part of escalated and shots were fired Wednesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a residence on Jellison Rd. for a reported disturbance with shots fired Wednesday around 11:45 pm.

Two men were detained and questioned when deputies arrived.

The incident reportedly began after a verbal argument between the men escalated into an alleged assault with a pipe and shots being fired as one of the men tried to flee on a forklift.

Witnesses reported hearing the shots.

John Charles Jellison, 60, of Kalispell was arrested for assault with a weapon and is currently being held in the Flathead County Detention Center for these pending charges.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      News For You