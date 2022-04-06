KALISPELL, Mont. - A man in Kalispell is in stable condition after being found by law enforcement with a laceration to the neck.

A release from the City of Kalispell says police responded to a bar on the east side of town for a reported assault with a weapon Tuesday night, and that’s when officers found the 27-year-old man.

He was taken by the Kalispell Fire Department to Logan Health and is in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

The suspect, Brockton Ferguson, 35, has been arrested and placed in the custody of the Flathead County Sheriff’s Detention Facility for attempted deliberate Homicide.

At this time an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.