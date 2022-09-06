The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:

KALISPELL, Mont. - On September 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM, Kalispell Police Officers responded to a Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle near the intersection of 3rd Ave EN and East Idaho St. The motorcycle rider was reported to be injured in the roadway.

KPD officers, along with an FCSO deputy provided aid to the injured rider until medical personnel from Kalispell Fire arrived on scene.

The injured motorcycle rider, a 34-year-old man from Kalispell, was transported to Logan Health in Critical Condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle was not injured and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

For further information, please contact Patrol Captain Jordan Venezio at (406)758-7789