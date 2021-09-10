Police lights - Vault photo

WHITEFISH, Mont. - A man from Kalispell was killed after an SUV crossed the center line on US-93 and collided with his truck head-on.

Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports a Lexus SUV was driving northbound on US-93 near Whitefish when it crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

The driver of a Dodge truck in the other lane tried to evade the Lexus but was unsuccessful and the two cars collided head-on.

According to MHP, the driver of the Dodge truck, a 49-year-old man from Kalispell, was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.

The driver of the Lexus, a 40-year-old man from Weaverville, California was wearing a seat belt and was injured and taken to Logan Health.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected factors in the crash.

