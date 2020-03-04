After taking a tumble on a walk last week a Kalispell man is looking for the Good Samaritan who helped clean him up on the side of the road.
Bob Cartwright goes on a walk through his neighborhood everyday but last Tuesday his walk ended abruptly.
"I stepped on a rock and it rolled and that's when I crashed," Bob Cartwright said.
Landing face first in a pile of gravel and rocks, Cartwright picked him self up and saw the blood.
"I hit my face and was all scratched and bloody," Cartwright paused to chuckle "and when I came up I was a mess."
Just then a pickup truck pulled up and the Good Samaritan offered to help get him home.
"He gave me a whole handful of paper towels and I got my face cleaned up quite a bit, but i just kept apologizing for getting blood on his seat," Cartwright said.
He gave Cartwright a ride home, but when his family asked who helped, he couldn't say.
"I was so rummy, I never asked his name and I kept apologizing for getting blood on his seat and stuff and that was all I could do," Cartwright said.
"I think he was in shock really, he had just got home and said he couldn't figure out who the guy was and he was really upset about that," Cartwrights daughter, Kristi Bucher said, "It was bothering him, so I figured why not head to social media,"
So his daughter posted his picture and story to Facebook. She got over 400 shares and 70 comments but no word from the Good Samaritan.
"We are thankful for that, but we sure wish we could just find him and thank him," Bucher said.
Cartwright still goes on his walks, but now he is not afraid to ask for a helping hand.
"Don't let me fall again," Cartwright jokes as he holds on to his daughters arm while they cross the street together.
If you know who helped Cartwright last week, you can reach his daughter, Kristi Bucher, on Facebook.