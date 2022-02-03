KALISPELL, Mont. - A Kalispell man was sentenced Thursday after a minor girl reported he took her out on a boat on Ashley Lake before touching her and taking explicit photos.
The Department of Justice reports 43-year-old Edward Timothy Cockerham plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child in October of 2021.
In court documents, the government reportedly alleged that Cockerham went to Ashley Lake in Flathead County with two children in June 2021.
While at the lake, Cockerham took the victim, who was under 18-years-old, boating, and once they were out on the water, he reportedly began touching and taking sexually explicit photos of the girl.
The victim reported what Cockerham did, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office seized Cockerham’s cell phone and searched it pursuant to a warrant.
An initial review determined Cockerham deleted all the photos.
A subsequent search by a forensic examiner with the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation located sexually explicit images of the victim, along with sexually explicit images of two other child victims.
Edward Timothy Cockerham was sentenced to 18 years in prison to be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.