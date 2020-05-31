The clean up continues up in the Flathead after a Sunday morning windstorm knocked out power to 30,000 homes and trees throughout the area.
driving through town Sunday you could hear chainsaws in people's backyards but earlier that day it sounded much different.
"It sounded like a freight train coming through, then all of a sudden bang the wind was blowing so hard, that's what this is about," Wayne Holland said as he gestured to the tree leaning against his house.
Holland said the tree blew over around 8:30 in the morning but at that time they didn't know what had happened.
"looking out our back window you couldn't see past our patio it was raining so hard," Holland said.
Inside the damage is just as bad, buckets collect the water still dripping from his ceiling and wind rattles the blinds covering a broken window.
"Never, I never ever heard anything like this happening in this county before I've heard of windstorms taking trees down but nothing like this," Holland said.
Other back yards across town look similar, with playgrounds crushed under branches and trampolines in trees. Not something any kid wants to wake up to.
"You guys were crying, what did you say? Didn't you tell me it was the worst day of your life?" Paige Grover explained her kids reaction to seeing their playground destroyed.
But other back yards were filled with helping hands. One branch at a time, a clean up crew went house to house helping out their neighbors affected by this windstorm.
"I didn't know where they all came from to be truthful with ya," Tom Holland said, "I had a couple relatives come in and help me then all of a sudden, it seemed the whole neighborhood was here, and they all pitched in and they were all here helping me clean it all up."
Making sure no one gets left behind.