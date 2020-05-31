Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS AFFECTING FLATHEAD COUNTY. .DUE TO RECENT RAINFALL AND SNOW MELT, THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS WILL CONTINUE TO RISE. . FOR THE FLATHEAD RIVER...INCLUDING AT COLUMBIA FALLS...FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 4:45 PM MDT SUNDAY WAS 13.7 FEET. * FORECAST...FLOOD STAGE MAY BE REACHED BASED ON THE LATEST FORECAST INFORMATION. * IMPACT...AT 14.0 FEET, FLOODING OF FARMERS CROPS ADJACENT TO THE FLATHEAD RIVER IS LIKELY. SECTIONS OF THE STEEL BRIDGE ROAD BECOME INUNDATED WITH WATER AND IMPASSABLE. &&

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA MT HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... NORTH FORK FLATHEAD RIVER AT CANADIAN BORDER AFFECTING FLATHEAD COUNTY. .DUE TO HEAVY RAIN AND SNOWMELT. THE NORTH FORK FLATHEAD RIVER AT THE CANADIAN BORDER HAS EXCEEDED FLOOD STAGE AND CONTINUES TO RISE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE NORTH FORK FLATHEAD RIVER AT CANADIAN BORDER. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO MONDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 10.5 FEET. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 4:45 PM MDT SUNDAY WAS 10.8 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN TO LOWER OVERNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 10.5 FEET, FLOODING AFFECTS LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER. COUNTY ROADS FROM THE CANADIAN BORDER TO POLEBRIDGE BECOME INUNDATED WITH WATER. &&