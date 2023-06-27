Kalispell, Mont. - After initiating a nationwide search, reviewing approximately 25 applications, and undertaking an interview and selection process, the City of Kalispell is pleased to announce the promotion of current Captain, Jordan Venezio to the position of Chief of Police, effective July 1.
Jordan has been with the City of Kalispell since 2009, working in various capacities for the Kalispell Police Department and recently completing the FBI National Academy.
“Jordan’s commitment to the community, the City of Kalispell and the employees within the Kalispell Police Department will be invaluable to the organization as he begins his tenure as the Chief of Police.” reported City Manager, Doug Russell. “He demonstrates exceptional qualities and a character that set him apart and establishes the foundation for successful leadership of the department.”
The City of Kalispell will be hosting an open house later in July for the community to meet with Chief Venezio and welcome him to this role.
