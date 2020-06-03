KALISPELL, Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department released a statement Wednesday regarding planned protests in the area.
Kalispell Police Chief Doug Overman said the police department supports the planned peaceful assembly of a local group who contacted the department last week. In the statement, Chief Overman also addressed rumors that an outside group may have plans to agitate peaceful protests in the Kalispell area.
Read the full message from Chief Doug Overman below:
Late last week the Kalispell Police Department was approached by a local group expressing their support for local law enforcement while expressing concern for events nationally. The group expressed they would be maintaining a peaceful presence near Depot Park. The Kalispell Police Department supports their right to a peaceful assembly calling for peace and growth.
Additionally, we have been contacted by several citizens’ groups desiring to protect the Kalispell Community relating to outside groups coming to the area to agitate otherwise peaceful demonstrations. We are carefully following all intelligence and have no direct information that any outside groups are planning an event in the Kalispell area.
We are in constant communication with other law enforcement agencies in the valley and stand committed to support each other should the events be compromised by groups with ill intent. Again, all information at this time indicate the organized event is intended to be a peaceful, lawful demonstration.
The Kalispell Police Department would ask any citizen’s groups that choose to be present to recognize the rights of those gathering to express themselves peacefully. We monitor the best available intelligence and are prepared to respond to support our community.
If you plan a counter demonstration or presence in the community, please do so in a separate area. It is through respectful, peaceful dialogue that we will come to the best outcomes for all of the citizens of the Flathead Valley.
Thank you,
Chief Doug Overman