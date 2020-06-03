Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... CENTRAL FLATHEAD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MONTANA... FLOODING NEAR THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS. * UNTIL 100 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AT 118 PM MDT, ONGOING MINOR FLOODING IS EXPECTED TO BE PRESENT FOR LOW LYING AREAS AND RIVER ACCESS POINTS ALONG THE FLATHEAD RIVER AT COLUMBIA FALLS, WITH RIVER LEVELS HOVERING NEAR 13.5 FEET FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. &&