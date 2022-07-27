KALISPELL, Mont. - Law enforcement in Kalispell are looking for a man who robbed a bank.

Kalispell police responded to a bank on Highway 93 N for a reported robbery.

Responding officers learned a man entered the bank, approached a teller, demanded money and fled with an undisclosed amount.

Nobody was physically harmed in the robbery.

The man is described as being a Caucasian in his mid-20s to early-30s, medium build and has short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a green jacket, a baseball cap with “Huskies” on it at the time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to Crime Stoppers 406-752-8477 or Detective Dan Williams at 406-758-7795.