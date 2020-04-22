KALISPELL, Mont. - The Kalispell Police Department responded to a residence on the southwest side of Kalispell about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon for a report of a man barricaded inside a storage building on the property.
Police say the scene was secured by the Kalispell Police Department's special reaction team and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team before a 56-year-old Kalispell man was taken into custody without incident about 6:50 p.m.
The man was reportedly transported to Kalispell Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. Police say no charges are anticipated at this time.