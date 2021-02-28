KALISPELL, Mont. - A Kalispell Police Sergeant’s patrol vehicle was hit with a machete while he was responding to a report of a suspicious man in the area of Depot Park Saturday.
Officers were dispatched to the report on Feb. 27 at 9:59 am, dispatch advising of a man breaking into a vehicle in the area.
The Kalispell Police Sergeant was the first to arrive on scene.
After locating the man on foot, the Sergeant activated his emergency lights to alert the man of his presence.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department says the suspect immediately moved towards the officer and pulled a can of bear spray and a machete out of his pocket.
The Sergeant stayed in his vehicle and backed away from the man, the man deploying bear spray at the Sergeant and hitting the patrol vehicle with the machete.
Until backup officers arrived on scene the Sergeant stayed in his vehicle.
Once officers arrived, they were able to leave their vehicles and take the man into custody without further incident.
The suspect was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center.
Kalispell Police Department says an investigation is ongoing.