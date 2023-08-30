MISSOULA, Mont- Kalispell public schools announced this morning that they are implementing a new work-based-learning curriculum that begins for the 2023-2024 school year.

Work-based learning provides opportunities for students to learn a variety of career center skills outside the classroom, and in the community. The opportunities include job shadowing, internships and apprenticeships with various local businesses in the Flathead community. These out-of-school experiences will help students get a head start on a career path they want to take while also earning school credit.

Matt Jensen, the Assistant Superintendent for Kalispell Public Schools, said, "what we really want to lean into is meeting kids where they are and then growing their passion and letting them pick and choose what they want to pursue."

This past year, Kalispell public schools offered 24 different work-based learning internship career paths for industries like automotive, education, nursing, and many more.

One of the local high school students who has benefited from the transformational learning curriculum is Lief Simonson. He is a senior at Flathead High School and worked at the Glacier Jet Center over the summer. Simonson did a lot of service work on the aircrafts as well as connecting with various pilots. This led to Simonson taking flight lessons and already receiving his pilot's license. This early hand-on experience has put Simonson on a great path to become a private jet pilot in the future.

Simonson said, "I personally need to be moving a lot, so this is super beneficial for me to get out and actually be learning."

Kalispell area parents are also excited for what opportunities transformational learning will provide for their young children. One of those parents is James Williamson who has a third and first grader at Peterson Elementary School. The school district's curriculum will put his kids on a path for them to explore whichever career passion they are interested in at an early age. Williamson told me that his 3rd grader has expressed an interest in engineering and the new curriculum will offer him the opportunity step into that field before college.

We will continue to cover how the new curriculum is implemented throughout the school year.