KALISPELL, Mont. - Kalispell residents are being warned of a scam call claiming to be from the Kalispell Police Department that recently threatened someone with loss of benefits.
The call is reported to be a pre-recorded message, which the Kalispell City Government says the police do not use.
In addition, the police do not have anything to do with any type of benefits, Kalispell City Government reported.
“Thieves trying to scam you can be very convincing especially when they claim they are an official government entity that can freeze bank accounts, generate arrest warrants, or take legal action against you if you refuse to comply with their demands. Please DO NOT FALL FOR IT!” Kalispell City Government said.
If you want to learn more about these types of scams, or about what you should do if you get a similar call, you can visit the City of Kalispell website here.