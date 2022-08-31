Kalispell school district starts school despite not having running water in building, thanks Pepsi for donating water bottles

KALISPELL, MT- Many school districts around Montana head back to the classroom this week but one currently can’t use the water in it’s building.

The Evergreen School District in Kalispel begins today, Wednesday.

On Sunday the Flathead County Water District #1 began receiving customer calls about water supply interruptions.

Shortly thereafter, they discovered a piping failure at two water tanks holding a total of 2.6 million gallons of water.

The flooding resulted from the pipe leak caused electrical shorts to the controls that monitor the levels of the water tanks. The District says via their website they are working on repairs to systems that failed and allowed the tanks and water systems to run nearly dry.

As a result of this an emergency boil advisory is in place in the area which currently affects the school.

Evergreen School District put out a statement asking to please send your child to school with a water bottle.

They encourage you, if possible, to have these water bottles filled with safe drinking water prior to arrival at school.

Each building will have limited jugs of safe drinking water for refilling water bottles. The school and county expect to operate under these guidelines until at least Friday or Monday.

The district is adding emergency chlorine to its system at a level required by DEQ. They add you may notice a difference in taste in the water due to this protective measure.

System flushing will begin today.

In response Pepsi of Kalispell heard about the water boil advisory and jumped into action.

Evergreen School District shared that Pepsi was donating bottled water to support the school that way students would have clean water to drink during the first week of school.