KALISPELL, Mont. - After announcing there will be no school Tuesday and Wednesday due to staff shortages, Smith Valley School will not hold classes for the rest of the week.
Smith Valley School Superintendent, Laili Komenda tells Montana Right Now that they have assessed the potential for re-opening school for the rest of the week, but found that they do not have enough staff.
Smith Valley School Superintendent, Laili Komenda said that for the size of Smith Valley School, typically when staff is out they could make things work for one or two classes that don't have substitutes, but with current staffing, they are at a tipping point.
As of Wednesday, there are ten substitutes for the school known to be gone, but that number is anticipated to drop on Friday.
At this time, there will be no school for Smith Valley School students on Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14.
