WEST GLACIER- A Kalispell woman in her thirties was running on Huckleberry Lookout Trail when she collided what is believed to be a young grizzly bear.
A release from the Glacier National Park says the encounter happened on the morning of Saturday, July 11 about four miles down Huckleberry Lookout Trail and was reported to dispatch around 9:00 am.
The woman was running with two other people and was the lead runner when she and the bear collided.
Both the woman and the bear tumbled together off the trail, and after they were separated, the bear ran off.
Rangers who checked the scene determined it was a surprise encounter with no further issues, and there are no other reports of the bear or additional encounters on the trail.
The trail has been posted by rangers for bear frequenting, but the trail is not closed
The woman sustained minor, non-life-threatening, injuries to her head and arm and was able to walk back down the trail with friends and meet rangers as they arrived at the trail head.
She was able to get herself to the Kalispell Regional Medical Center for further treatment and evaluation.
Glacier National Park is reminding visitors that the park is home to black bears and grizzly bears, and that trail running in grizzly habitat is dangerous because runners traveling quickly and quietly through bear habitat have a higher risk of surprising grizzly bears at close range.
Trail running is discouraged by the park to protect the public and bears.
Those hiking in the park are encouraged to hike in groups, make noise when hiking and to have bear speak accessible and know how to use it.