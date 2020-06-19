KALISPELL - Kalispell Public Schools' summer food program begins, providing free breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and under.
The program will run through August 14 with the exception of no service on July 3. Meals are offered to anyone Monday through Friday and no proof of income, registration or ID is required.
Meal sites include Woodland Park Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the concession stand near the hockey rink. Drive by site at SD5 Central Kitchen Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Food truck stops are listed below:
Sunset Park & Beggs Park - 11 a.m.
Empire Park & Elrod School - 11:20 a.m.
Northridge Park & Hedges School - 11:40 a.m.
Lawrence Park & Lions Park (Evergreen) - noon
Peterson School & Evergreen Jr. High - 12:20 p.m.
Washington Park & Hawthorne Park - 12:40 p.m.