Kalispell's Woodland Water Park reopens

KALISPELL - Woodland Water Park, Kalispell's only outdoor water park is set to reopen June 22.
Swim lesson registration will begin at the pool on June 22 at 8 a.m. with lessons starting on June 29.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, some modifications are in place. Locker rooms will be unavailable for changing and the showers will also be closed. Bathrooms will still be available. Tubes and life jackets will not be available for use so the park asks that you please bring your own coast guard approved life jackets.
Visitors will be asked to social distance on deck and in the pools as well as adhere to additional posted signage.
Open swim times will be every day from 12-3:30 p.m. and Monday through Thursday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.