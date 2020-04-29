POLSON - A Lake County Detention Center officer was arrested Tuesday on numerous charges.
The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:
"Due to details uncovered by an internal affairs investigation undertaken at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest was made of 25 year old, Korren Fehrenbach, of Polson, a Lake County Detention Officer. The arrest was made on April 28, 2020. Fehrenbach was charged with one count of official misconduct, 2 counts of transferring of illegal articles into a detention facility and 1 count of unauthorized communication with an inmate. Fehrenbach is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office.
Due to the confidential personnel related matters in this case, no further details will be released by the Sheriff’s Office into the matter."